Michael Porter Jr. is The Key to Getting Peyton Watson to The Nets

Michael Porter Jr. has sparked some of the biggest free agency rumors for the Brooklyn Nets this offseason.

After former Denver Nuggets teammate Peyton Watson commented on one of Porter's posts, Porter replied, "See you in Brooklyn soon man." This ignited speculation that the Nets forward is actively recruiting the restricted free agent to join him in Brooklyn.

More recently, Porter and Watson were seen together on a Twitch stream. Porter said in this interaction that he's "trying to get him to Brooklyn," after Watson was asked what team he's thinking about going to.

While social media interactions can't be relied on for determining future moves, the Nets are one of the few teams financially capable of making a serious run at Watson. Brooklyn currently possesses roughly $13 million in cap space, though additional flexibility could be created through some roster reconstruction.

General manager Sean Marks could waive or move non-guaranteed contracts, restructure existing deals or in the most likely scenario, sign-and-trade with Denver. Reports have indicated the Nuggets are expected to match offer sheets but remain open to sign-and-trade discussions if the right package comes their way.

Watson is 23 years old and has developed into one of the NBA's most intriguing young two-way forwards after a breakout season. His defensive versatility and improved perimeter shooting make him an ideal fit alongside Brooklyn's growing young core. The Nets have prioritized length and positional flexibility throughout their rebuild, and Watson checks both boxes while still having substantial upside.

A realistic contract could land in the neighborhood of four years and $90-100 million, averaging between $22.5 million and $25 million annually. Such a deal would definitely require Brooklyn to clear additional cap space or work with Denver on a sign-and-trade, but it would also secure a player entering his prime years alongside recent lottery picks Egor Dëmin and Mikel Brown Jr.

Adding Watson would also strengthen the relationship between Porter amid his own contract controversy. Brooklyn has expressed interest in keeping Porter beyond the final year of his current contract, although extension talks have stalled.

Pairing him with one of his closest former teammates could provide another incentive for Porter to commit long-term while giving the Nets a pair of versatile forwards capable of thriving in complementary roles.

Whether Porter's recruiting efforts ultimately pay off remains to be seen, but Brooklyn has the financial flexibility and organizational timeline to make Watson a top priority. If the Nets can create enough room and convince Denver to part ways with the young star, Porter may end up turning some lighthearted jokes into one of the summer's biggest additions.