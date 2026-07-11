Michael Porter Jr.'s Future with the Nets Could Come Down to Just Two Options

The Brooklyn Nets have been making some moves towards the future, one of which was acquiring Julius Randle from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

There are more important decisions the organization will have to make, largely ones that will determine the future betterment of the team.

The future of Michael Porter Jr. is very much up in the air, as he's set to enter the season on an expiring contract.

The Nets could opt to extend Porter's contract or just let him play out the season before revisiting contract talks next offseason. However, a decision about MPJ's future in Brooklyn could be reached much sooner, as the Nets could either sign Porter to an extension or trade him, New York Post's Brian Lewis shared on an episode of Locked on Nets with Erik Slater.

“There’s either an extension or a trade,” Lewis said. “I don’t think they’re looking to lock themselves into anything, as you would say, exorbitant and long-term.

"I think Sean Marks, the GM, values flexibility above almost all things, and I think a shorter deal at a lower AAV would probably give them more flexibility, and that’s probably what they would prefer. MPJ would probably prefer a lot of money. It’s going to be interesting with him.”

Porter finally showed what he was capable of as the No. 1 option of a team last season, averaging nearly 25 points per game on solid efficiency.

He generated a lot of his offense through off-ball actions, whether it was curling off of ball screens or cutting to the rim. Porter was an excellent fit with Nic Claxton, who was dealt to the Chicago Bulls in the deal sending Randle to Brooklyn.

Porter has proven he can mix and match with a bunch of different players and their tendencies, which was especially on display during the Denver Nuggets' championship run in 2023.

In an expanded role, Porter proved he can provide All-Star-level production, but it's apparent that he still needs to have a solid supporting cast to help him get to where he wants to be.

The Nets, as currently constructed, are not ready to be a title-contending team, so it might behoove the organization to trade Porter to a contender while his value is still relatively high and look to acquire a young building block or multiple first-round draft picks to help them continue to move forward in their rebuild.