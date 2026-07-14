Brooklyn Nets Could Acquire Two-Time All-NBA Big Man

The Brooklyn Nets could look to acquire an All-Star to pair up with Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr., assuming both stay in the fold.

The Nets appeared to knock one out of the park last offseason when they landed Porter from the Denver Nuggets, so the ever-opportunistic Sean Marks could look to hit another home run with the hope that three other men are on base.

Domantas Sabonis could very well be had, though the Sacramento Kings would probably only deal him if they found a deal to their liking.

The two-time All-NBA big man could be a nice fit in Brooklyn, given his ability to wreak havoc inside, operate as a hub and make plays for his teammates.

Sabonis is a bit limited as a defender and 3-point shooter, but his other intangibles could help open up the Nets' offense and make the game easier for all of his potential new teammates, especially the younger guys like Mikel Brown Jr. and Egor Dëmin.

The thought of Sabonis drawing defenders each time he touches the paint is a beautiful one, as that'll surely open up plenty of opportunities for Brown, Dëmin and every other shooter on the Nets' roster to light it up from deep.

Sabonis could also work with Danny Wolf and help the second-year player improve his ability to get downhill, score in the post and move the ball around the horn without committing too many turnovers.

Randle and Sabonis have very similar skillsets and don't offer much defensively, but Nets coach Jordi Fernández could always look to stagger their minutes and use their versatile skillsets to help balance the floor, at least from an offensive standpoint.

The Nets are currently without a true rim protector, but that shouldn't stop them from going out to acquire a two-time All-NBA talent should the opportunity present itself.

The Nets also have no incentive to tank next season, as their first-round pick is owned by the Houston Rockets in the 2027 draft.

With that said, it's important for the Nets' young rookies to learn the intangibles of winning basketball games at a high level and staying competitive each and every night.

Who better to learn from than a well-rounded player who has experience being a top option of a playoff team in the Wild Wild West and has achieved some of the highest honors anybody could earn in the sport?