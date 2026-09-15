Can the Brooklyn Nets Have an All-Star Representative This Season?

The NBA usually has 12 players from each conference participate in the All-Star Game on a yearly basis.

If you were to ask me today, I'd say the surest bets to represent the Eastern Conference this season would be Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Johnson and LeBron James.

Even if James's numbers take a significant hit this season, he's earned more than enough respect to be grandfathered into the midseason festivities at this point.

Of course, injuries could prevent any of the aforementioned names from becoming an All-Star this season, but there are plenty of other candidates who could contend for the roughly three spots there for the taking.

Guys like Tyrese Maxey, Scottie Barnes, Kawhi Leonard, Bam Adebayo, Evan Mobley, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, OG Anunoby, Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, Anthony Davis, Trae Young and Joel Embiid could be in play for the other roster spots.

If Haliburton rediscovers his pre-torn Achilles form and the Indiana Pacers get back to being elite, we might have to pre-reserve a spot for Haliburton as well.

The other guys that have been listed, though, aren't necessarily locks to make the All-Star team.

Their cases will largely depend on individual and team success, though head coaches tend to value the latter a lot more when making their decisions.

Though Julius Randle believes the Brooklyn Nets are in a strong position to "shock the world," fans and coaches will have to see that to believe it before casting their All-Star votes.

Randle, a three-time All-Star, is certainly a candidate to make another one if his numbers are there and the Nets are on a positive trajectory, but he will also be three years removed from his last All-Star Game selection.

Michael Porter Jr. garnered significant All-Star buzz last season for his big scoring numbers on skyrocketing efficiency, but the Nets were not a competitive enough team to move the coaches into naming him an All-Star.

For what it's worth, Nets coach Jordi Fernandez believes MPJ will make the cut in February.

Unfortunately, there just aren't enough spots to name every deserving player an All-Star, but if the Nets at least stay in the play-in mix and Porter or Randle put up solid enough numbers, there is a chance Brooklyn could send its first All-Star to the midseason festivities since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.