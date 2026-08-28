Nets' Danny Wolf Identifies Key Area He's Trying to Develop

The Brooklyn Nets traded away longtime starting center Nic Claxton to the Chicago Bulls in a multi-team deal that sent Julius Randle from the Minnesota Timberwolves to Brooklyn.

Though Day'Ron Sharpe and Moe Wagner are expected to hold it down at center for the Nets this season, Danny Wolf may be asked to play more minutes at that spot after playing across many different positions last season.

"I played one through five this year," Wolf said. "There were games where I went in the game being point guard, and there would be games where I went in as a five, and I feel comfortable all across the floor. The biggest thing for me is defense. I felt comfortable switching one through four last year. I thought I did it at a somewhat high level, and I think the next thing for me is just having that strength, that confidence to guard fives, and I think if that comes along, then who knows?"

While Randle could help Brooklyn be more competitive next season, there was a lot Wolf learned from the longtime Net last season.

"Obviously, it sucks to see Clax go," Wolf said. "He was one of the leaders of our locker room, a great voice in our locker room, and he epitomized what it meant to be a Brooklyn Net. We're sad, we're gonna miss him. In terms of my role and how that'll change, I'll develop some coaches, do what they ask of me, and just keep getting better. Whatever role I'm thrown into, I can do it to the best of my abilities.

"You learn something new every day when you work here in the NBA. Obviously, you have Clax, who's [spent] six or seven years in the league, and then Day Day is going into his sixth year now, and you learn from those guys every day, right? When I was in the G League, I played center at times. Then, there were times in the NBA when I was playing center too, when those guys were out and I felt comfortable in the position. I think the added strength was gonna be the biggest thing I do for five minutes at the five, but again, I'm gonna do whatever the coaches ask me to and just compete."

Wolf brings a decent amount of offensive versatility to the floor, but his defense will certainly be tested next season.