Nets' Drake Powell Struggling Early in NBA Summer League

The Brooklyn Nets have one of the more unique NBA Summer League rosters compared to the rest of the league. Veterans and top scorers from each team typically do not participate in the action, but the Nets, still somewhat rebuilding, have a significant chunk of their rotation playing in Las Vegas.

Along with Mikel Brown Jr. and the rest of Brooklyn's rookie class, the team features four of the five 2025 draft picks, headlined by Egor Dёmin. The Russian guard is followed by Danny Wolf, Ben Saraf and Drake Powell, as Nolan Traoré was left out due to a knee issue.

Most of the Summer League rotation has been impressive through games in Sacramento and Las Vegas. However, Powell has stood out for the wrong reasons. Through four contests, the No. 22 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has a total of just 11 points, shooting a putrid 1-for-28 from the field and 0-for-14 from three-point range.

The 20-year-old's struggles have garnered plenty of attention on social media. Powell's lone field goal came against the Golden State Warriors' Blue Team on July 6 in Sacramento. He's posted averages of 2.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game on 4-0-83 shooting splits.

That sounds bad, and there shouldn't be excuses for his sophomore slump. Last season, he showed flashes of two-way potential, but that hasn't been there against lesser competition. However, consider this:

The majority of true NBA fans are not fazed by rookie Summer League performances, one way or the other. When a recent draftee notches 30 points with great efficiency, we acknowledge it, and when that same player struggles the next night, we collectively utter the phrase, 'It's only Summer League.'

Because these games aren't truly indicative of someone's entire pro career. So I ask you, why is the same exemption not applied to second-year players? It's clear that Powell isn't playing well below par, but at the same time, watch the games and you'll notice that he's doing a lot of things that he wouldn't dare do in Brooklyn's actual rotation.

Powell is trying to create a significant number of shots off the dribble, which isn't his game, and it certainly isn't what the Nets drafted him for. The former North Carolina Tar Heel made a name for himself by being an efficient catch-and-shoot wing while being a pest on the defensive end.

Has that been there this Summer League? Not nearly as much as fans would like, but this is an opportunity for established players to try things they normally wouldn't do in a regular-season game.

The Nets still have something in Powell, and he might be in his own head, which is normal for a young player with everything to prove. If he overcomes this adversity, Brooklyn has a legitimate rotational guard for the future.