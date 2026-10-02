Nets' Egor Demin Wants Brooklyn Nets Teammates to be 'Actual Friends'

Egor Demin is entering his second season with the Brooklyn Nets and looks noticeably a bit more muscular.

Demin showed he has everything it takes to take that next leap in his game during Summer League, getting downhill and using his size with more conviction.

He also hopes to develop a strong relationship with Mikel Brown Jr., who is expected to take over as the Nets' starting point guard for the future.

"He's my brother," Demin said. "I don't know him that long, but we've had an opportunity to build those relationships and I think it's been going great. Super excited to go on the court with him. I think what I could help him with is to fight certain adversities at some point. Hopefully he can go throughout the whole season without any type of adversity. I hope we all do, but if there is any, hopefully I can kind of navigate that for him a little bit better or maybe help with something, or just have my shoulder for him to be able to talk to, or whatever it is.

"I think my goal is to make this group not just co-workers with each other, but being actual friends. I'm not going to say family because it's a strong word to use. And when you become a family, I think that's where you become a champion contender. But I think becoming friends is very important. So, that's my goal for the season, not just with Mikel, but everybody else."

The Nets' guard rotation has some overlapping skill sets, but each of Demin, Brown and Nolan Traore also bring something unique to the table.

"I think we all bring a different type of value to the game," Brown said. "Obviously, Nolan's really good at playmaking, playing fast, pushing the pace, touching the paint a lot. Egor is good. We all could touch the paint at the end of the day. I think just at the end of the day, we just do our part and whatever the coaches put in front of us and what we have to do, we're all going to do it.

All three guards should still experience some growing pains next season, but they should benefit greatly from Julius Randle's leadership and all of the opportunities that should be afforded to them as Nets coach Jordi Fernandez continues to prioritize player development and Brooklyn's overall future.