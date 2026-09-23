Restricted Free Agency Could Benefit Nets in Next Few Years

The Brooklyn Nets are in an interesting spot going into the next few years, but they could use restricted free agency to their advantage.

Over the past couple of years, the Nets have been near the bottom of the NBA standings and been among the league’s worst teams. Without control of their first-round pick next year, the Nets have begun their attempt to play competitive basketball once again, headlined by the acquisition of Julius Randle this offseason.

Of course, not having incentive to lose won’t necessarily translate to winning. The Nets still have one of the league’s youngest rosters and will be priroitizing development over just about anything else when the season tips off.

Ideally, this young talent in Brooklyn will be able to win the team some games and get the franchise back on track. As the young talent continues to develop over the next few years, things will likely get a bit tricky for the Nets.

With contract extensions set to pile up by the end of the decade, the Nets will need to have a plan to keep their core intact if things start to go well. While managing the demands of many players could be difficult, especially considering the Nets have five first-round picks from the same draft class, restricted free agency could be the franchise’s ticket to sustained success.

Over the past few years, it’s become clear that the restricted free agency market isn’t exactly buzzing. With the new CBA, teams seem less interested in spending big in free agency, and that’s had a direct impact on the deals offered to players who enter restricted free agency.

While most of the buzz around the Nets and restricted free agency recently has been about the prospect of Brooklyn potentially making an offer to add some talent, it will soon turn to a way for the team to keep its young talent around if it can’t agree on a rookie extension the offseason prior.

Sure, some of the Nets’ recent picks won’t make it to restricted free agency, whether that means a contract extension or them getting sent elsewhere. However, the Nets shouldn’t outbid themselves when it comes to trying to retain their young talent.

Maybe Egor Demin or Mikel Brown Jr. will be exceptions, but the Nets should be more than willing to let most of their young talent test the waters and match any offer that makes sense.