Nets' Julius Randle Named Potential Lakers Trade Target

Julius Randle began his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, but if the Brooklyn Nets decide to move on from him, the former No. 7 overall pick could head out to Hollywood for a second time.

For now, the Nets hope Randle's performance could lead them to some wins, but if they see any slippage in the standings, that's where the Lakers could come in, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus writes.

"The Lakers would need to include [Jake] LaRavia, [Jaden] Hardy, [Dalton] Knecht, and [Jarred] Vanderbilt, which would be problematic for the Nets in-season with the 15-man roster limit," Pincus wrote. "A multi-team deal, which has become more common in the NBA, would help."

This move could very well help the Nets cut some costs for next season, as Hardy and Knecht have team options and LaRavia is on an expiring contract. Vanderbilt will have a player option for slightly above $13 million, but it's hard to envision him not picking that up.

The Nets would likely prefer to get at least one first-round pick or a couple of second-rounders to add to their cache of future assets, but cutting salary could be enough to entice them to make this move.

It's worth noting that Randle has a player option worth $35.8 million next season, but unless he has an All-Star-caliber season and shockingly leads the Nets to the playoffs, it's hard to envision him not picking that up.

Randle could help replace a lot of what LeBron James brought to the table, given his ability to get downhill with force, put pressure on the rim, stretch the floor and make plays for his teammates.

Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Lakers in the playoffs a couple of seasons ago, but Randle could very well help the Lakers return the favor.

Randle and Luka Doncic might be a tough fit given their need to operate with the ball in their hands, but Lakers coach JJ Redick could stagger their minutes and center their game plan around Randle serving as a quarterback for the actions away from the ball.

Adjustments always need to be made when stars team up, but Randle could also develop quick chemistry with Walker Kessler, especially on pick-and-roll actions.

For now, though, Randle seems fully bought into being a Net, and his ultimate goal is to develop quick chemistry with Michael Porter Jr. and shock the world.