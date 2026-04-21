Nets Predicted to Land Recent Top 5 Pick in Exchange for Michael Porter Jr.

The Brooklyn Nets have a long offseason ahead after extending head coach Jordi Fernández and his staff to multi-year contract extensions.

Michael Porter Jr. faces an uncertain future in Brooklyn due to the rebuilding nature of the Nets.

There are several championship-contending teams out there who could make a play for the breakout forward, including the Detroit Pistons, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report writes.

"A starting five featuring Cade Cunningham, Duncan Robinson, Ausar Thompson, Porter and Jalen Duren would be a tremendous blend of scoring, playmaking, defense and rebounding, putting the Pistons in line for another run at the No. 1 seed, this time with an even better offense," Swartz wrote.

In exchange for Porter, the Nets could land Ron Holland II, Isaiah Stewart, Caris LeVert, and a 2026 first-round pick (projected No. 21 overall).

"Holland, 20, was the No. 5 overall pick in 2024 and has an ideal 6'8" frame for a starting small forward," Swartz wrote. "He's already a good defender who's a reliable three-point shot away from becoming a regular starter.

"Stewart, 24, combines rim protection with his 7'4" wingspan and outside shooting, making him a valuable two-way big man. Easily one of the toughest players in the association, he'd be a good culture setter for a young Nets team as well. LeVert is on an expiring $14.8 million salary. He'd be a valuable locker room presence or could be moved to a contender at the deadline."

With the Nets not owning their own first round pick next season, there's little incentive for them to tank, which is why the franchise could opt to keep Porter in the mix.

However, the Nets could look at Holland as a young prospect who is in dire need of a change in scenery and give him all of the opportunities to grow his game on both sides of the floor.

Holland would fit very well into Fernández's defensive identity that leans heavily on switches, double teams, and fullcourt pressure.

Stewart could give the Nets a much-needed enforcer, somebody who isn't afraid to ruffle some feathers and hold his teammates accountable.

LeVert could also help bring another stabilizing force in the locker room, given his pre-existing relationship with the Nets.

If this trade goes down, Porter could end up becoming the piece the Pistons so desperately need to get over the hump next season, should they fall short this postseason.