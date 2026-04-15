Biggest Questions Facing the Brooklyn Nets This Offseason

The Brooklyn Nets are set to begin one of the most crucial offseasons in their franchise's recent history. Nearly seven years ago, their direction was forever altered, going from a young, up-and-coming team to a legitimate contender with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Today, they're back at square one, but have a blueprint for the future.

The Nets' 20-62 season screams 'rebuild' for the next few years, but the reason this summer is so crucial is that they can go down many different paths. Brooklyn will have to decide how to approach most of its assets as early as right now. Here are the biggest questions facing the organization:

Who Will the Nets Take in the 2026 NBA Draft?

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts in the second half against the California Baptist Lancers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Brooklyn finished with the third-worst record in the NBA this season, which means it qualifies for the top odds in the draft lottery. The team has a 14% chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft, as well as a 52.1% chance at the top four.

While the order is yet to be determined, the Nets have a good chance at drafting a generational prospect.

Darryn Peterson, AJ Dyantsa and Cameron Boozer highlight the consensus top three, but the rest of the class has some major upside. Brooklyn could land its first homegrown superstar in decades.

Which Veterans Are on the Trade Block?

Mar 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Over the last few years, the Nets have sold some of their veterans to entrench themselves deeper in the rebuild, and for good reason. They were able to flip Mikal Bridges for six first-round picks in 2024, so why stop there?

Brooklyn has been more prone to these trades in the offseason, most recently flipping Cam Johnson for Michael Porter Jr. and a first-round pick. That has paid off thus far, with Porter have a career year to boost his value.

But the Nets have a few veterans who could be on the block this summer. Porter, Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe are all names that have garnered interest from other teams over the last few seasons.

Does Brooklyn Go All In?

Apr 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looks on after the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

It's been harped on now by many fans and analysts, but the Nets getting competitive this offseason isn't just a rumor; it has legitimate legs based on a report from Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a dream superstar for any NBA team, but there are other potential targets to watch in the playoffs as well. Brooklyn could make a series of moves with its surplus of draft picks and cap space.