The Brooklyn Nets Need to Make a Decision on Michael Porter Jr.'s Future Soon

Michael Porter Jr. has seemingly been in trade rumors the minute the Brooklyn Nets acquired him from the Denver Nuggets.

The once highly touted prospect turned in the best season of his career in his first season in Brooklyn, averaging nearly 25 points per game on solid shooting splits. The only reason it wasn't higher is because he admitted he tanked his play once he was left out of the All-Star Game.

Porter is now 28 years old, which means he's in the thick of his prime.

We already know that he's never going to be the No. 1 option of a championship-contending team, but he's proven he can be a vital part of a championship-winning team.

Porter proved this past season that he can generate most of his offense through off-ball actions and doesn't need to play iso or hero ball to be effective, but when the game slows down, it can be hard for a player of his ilk to get free off the ball since the defense will have had ample time to get set up.

That skill set is extremely valuable in the modern NBA, but with Porter's history of back issues, he'd be best served trying to contribute to a team ready to win now rather than a rebuilding team like the Nets, unless the Nets truly plan on being competitive within the next couple of seasons.

The trade for Julius Randle suggests that they're at least trying to be competitive next season, but it's reasonable to question if the Nets plan on keeping both players in the fold long term or just as short-term pieces to help mentor the young players on the team and then get flipped to a contender for future assets at the trade deadline.

Whatever the case may be, it's not healthy for a locker room to have important players tossed around in trade rumors all the time. It kills player and team morale and can be extremely demotivating for a player involved in such discussions.

Having said that, there are two options the Nets are looking at with Porter right now.

If they decide to trade him, the best time to deal him would be sooner rather than later, but if the Nets decide to hold onto their leading scorer, they're going to have to hope his back doesn't start acting up and that he can stay healthy and engaged for when the games matter most.