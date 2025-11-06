At What Point do the Nets' Rookies Receive More Playing Time?
Michael Porter Jr. was the highlight player in the Brooklyn Nets' 112-103 win over the Indiana Pacers, but an underlying issue could be easily noticed from the inaugural victory.
Only one rookie received minutes –– and only one was on the active roster for the game –– that being No. 8 pick Egor Demin. The Nets' other four rookies are currently on G League assignment. Amid a rebuild, it was presumed that Brooklyn would be more willing to play its youth, but it appears the front office is busy figuring out other pieces.
Demin has played the most among the rookie class, coming off the bench in seven games and averaging 18.9 minutes per game. Ben Saraf follows close behind, playing in six games so far, starting in five, but only averaging 15.7 minutes per game.
Both rookie guards have shown their flaws early into the season, Demin's in the form of shot creation beyond three-pointers, and Saraf's adjustment to the speed of an NBA game.
The other three rookies have seen a combined 49 minutes through the first eight games. Drake Powell has looked confident in limited action, making both of his shot attempts and having solid on-ball defense.
It was assumed that one of the Nets' three rookie guards would be the odd man out. That player has been Nolan Traoré thus far. Efficiency has plagued the Frenchman, and he looks like the biggest project player of the class.
Danny Wolf has seen the least time on the main roster despite being Brooklyn's oldest draftee. With the G League's season set to begin on Nov. 7, there will be many greater opportunities for rookies to expand their skill sets.
When the Nets' rookie class sees consistent minutes is the overarching question. Looking back at Brooklyn's last crop of rookies, it took until the 70th game of the season for its top pick, Noah Clowney, to be firmly in the rotation.
That team finished 32-50 and had much more experienced players than this current Brooklyn squad. Demin and Saraf should both be in the mix going forward, but the other three rookies may have to wait until after the All-Star break to be rotational pieces.
Few players on the roster are safe from a trade outside of the rookies. If the Nets' front office elects to make moves for more draft capital, minutes could be on the table earlier than expected.
This is one of those rare instances because Brooklyn's roster is much younger than most teams in NBA history. Because of that, minutes are likely to fluctuate throughout the season, so the organization can assess all of its talent.