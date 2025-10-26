Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
On Sunday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nets will look to get into the win column for the first time against the San Antonio Spurs.
Brooklyn has now played two regular season games, falling in both, though they were drastically different. The first was an underwhelming opener versus the Hornets, where the Nets lost by nearly 20 in looking fairly disjointed on both ends.
The teams would bounce back against the Cleveland Cavaliers, showing plenty more fire-power on offense and slightly more defensive consistency, though the end result would be the same.
Now, the Nets will look to earn their first win of the season against soon-to-be MVP candidate Victor Wembanyama and co.
Fueled by the 7-foot-4 phenom, San Antonio has seen the opposite experience so far, cruising to two wins over Western Conference opponents in the Mavericks and Pelicans. They crushed No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks in their opener, then saw a close overtime bout with New Orleans.
Brooklyn will have a tall task in leaving the day with a win, though anything's possible in the association.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of the afternoon bout:
Brooklyn Nets injures:
Haywood Highsmith — Out: Right knee
Drake Powell — Out: Right ankle
Cam Thomas — Available: Nasal fracture
Danny Wolf — Out: Left ankle
San Antonio Spurs injuries:
De’Aaron Fox — Out: Right hamstring
Luke Kornet — Out: Left ankle
Kelly Olynyk — Out: Left heel
Jeremy Sochan — Out: Left wrist
Lindy Waters III — Out: Bilateral eye procedure
The Nets are dealing with a trio of injuries to Haywood Highsmith, and two rookies in Drake Powell and Danny Wolf.
Highsmith recently saw a setback in his recovery, and his debut with the Nets are years with the Heat has now been pushed back a handful of weeks.
Drake Powell, a defensive-minded wing who was selected at No. 22 in the ’25 draft, played in Brooklyn’s opener, but missed the team’s second game due to a right ankle sprain. Wolf has yet to play in the Nets’ regular season due to a left ankle sprain, though he played plenty in the preseason.
The team’s top scorer in Thomas has been added to the injury report since the team’s last game, but is listed as available with a nasal fracture.
The Spurs are dealing with their own injuries, with a star guard in Fox set to sit out as he recovers from a hamstring injury, as well as Kornet, Olynyk, Sochan and Waters.
The Nets and Spurs tip off at 1 p.m. CT.