How Concerning is Nic Claxton's Defensive Regression for the Nets?
The Brooklyn Nets are expectedly one of the worst teams in the NBA to start the 2025-26 season, going 0-5 in October. While the offense is poor, the defense has been its downfall.
This start isn't surprising, and although the defensive showings have already produced headaches, it's understandable with the Nets' personnel.
One of the lone Brooklyn players that was expected to be a force on defense this season –– Nic Claxton –– looks regressed from a skill that once defined his game.
Entering year 7 and coming off another season of regression in the 2024-25 campaign, Claxton's value for the Nets and around the league is tanking. The 6-foot-11 center's athleticism around the rim appears to be a lost art form that once served as a muse.
It took Claxton five games into the season to record a single block. He was once a player who averaged 2.5 blocks per game in the 2022-23 season, but so far, Claxton hasn't had the same instincts to meet people at the rim.
Something that does look positive is his strength in post defense. It's clear that the muscle Claxton put on in the offseason has made it harder to move him in the post, but now Brooklyn is left with no shot blockers.
Occasionally, shot blockers will see a statistical regression in blocks to make more of an impact on the defensive glass. That hasn't been the case for Claxton.
His 3.4 defensive rebounds per game would be the lowest average of his career, apart from his rookie season. Claxton has been caught out on the perimeter instead of being in the paint to contest shots and grab rebounds.
Head coach Jordi Fernandez highlighted Claxton's growth in the offseason at media day, saying, "I expect Nic Claxton to have a career year and to be better." While there have been some offensive bright spots this season for Claxton, he's not seeing an overall progression like Fernandez hoped.
Despite the Nets only being five games into the season, Claxton's clear regression on defense and in shot blocking specifically is concerning. Whether the longest tenured player on the roster is part of future plans or a trade piece, his performance this season is not helping either situation.
He did have some back issues last season going into the offseason, which may be limiting his athleticism, but he was reportedly feeling great coming into this season.