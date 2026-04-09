How the Nets Two-Way Players Have Performed Over the Past Month

The Brooklyn Nets have 25 games this season in which they scored less than 100 points, matching their total from last season. There are only three games to go in what's been a grueling 2025-26 campaign.

Brooklyn's historically bad offense –– and not much better defense –– have been amplified over the last month as it has been scraping the bottom of the barrel to field its roster. Part of its bare bones rotation is highlighted by two-way contract players. Chaney Johnson, Tyson Etienne and E.J. Liddell have played in the majority of games dating back to the beginning of March.

With many key contributors out for various reasons, this trio has stepped up, for better or worse. Here's how each player has performed.

Chaney Johnson

Apr 5, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Chaney Johnson (31) is guarded by Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Johnson was the final player to sign his two-way contract with the Nets, inking the deal on Dec. 26, 2025. He's played in 16 games this season, but over the last 13, he's averaging 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 stocks on 55.6% from the field.

The 23-year-old stands 6-foot-7, 220 pounds, but has guard capabilities in his playmaking out of paint touches. Johnson makes up for his lack of athleticism with constant hustle.

His age and unique skill set could set him up for another two-way or standard contract in the NBA next season.

Tyson Etienne

Mar 20, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Tyson Etienne (10) warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The oldest and longest tenured Nets two-way player is Etienne, who was signed to his first two-way deal on Sept. 11, 2024. He's now 26 years old and has made a living as an efficient three-point shooter when his name is called upon.

Etienne has averaged 9.2 points and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 42.4% from deep in the same stretch as Johnson. He's posting extremely efficient marks from beyond the arc on over five attempts per game.

Even with a constant necessity for knockdown shooters, Etienne's age has to factor into Brooklyn's decision on his future going forward. It may be more beneficial to offer a spot to a younger prospect with a higher ceiling.

E.J. Liddell

Apr 7, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward E.J. Liddell (9) drives past Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Liddell is also on the older side at 25 years old, and his production has been the most underwhelming of the three in the last 13 games. Although he has come on strong in the past two games.

Over the last 13, he's averaging 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and nearly a block per game on 46.4% shooting from the field. In Liddell's last two games, he's posted a combined 36 points and nine rebounds.

He's in the same boat as Etienne when it comes to his age, gradually lowering his chances of getting two-way contracts. Health has been a constant concern in his college and professional career, so teams could still be willing to take a chance on his potential.