Brooklyn Nets to Host Potential Two-Way Players for Pre-Draft Workouts

While picks No. 6, 33 and 43 are likely at the forefront of the Brooklyn Nets front office and their fans in the 2026 NBA Draft, it's important to remember that undrafted free agents and potential two-way contract players are important to the team's ecosystem.

The Nets' two-way players last season were a 26-year-old Tyson Etienne, a 25-year-old E.J Liddell and a 23-year-old Chaney Johnson. This was not a typical trio of two-way players by the league's standards –– especially given Brooklyn's youngest team in NBA status. It's important to have experience if these players are needed in meaningful games, and the front office may be looking to take a similar approach with its pre-draft workouts.

Grant Newell, F, Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky forward Grant Newell (8) heads to the basket as Middle Tennessee State forward Torey Alston (10) guards him during the NCAA men's basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Season Stats: 13.5 Pts, 4.5 Reb, 1.0 Ast, 0.5 Blk, 0.4 Stl

According to sources, Grant Newell will work out with the Nets before the draft on June 2. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward's combination of size and shooting makes him one of the draft's greatest sleepers. He's a player who could really boost his standing through these workouts and NBA Summer League.

Newell is the definition of a late bloomer in college basketball. He wasn't a headline player until coming to Western Kentucky in his senior season. He started off his collegiate career at the Power Four level at the University of California-Berkeley and went to North Texas for his junior season.

The real test will be whether Newell can become an efficient source of offense and a positive on defense. He never shot above 42% from the field in a season of his career.

Malik Dia, F, Ole Miss

Mar 14, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari talks with Mississippi Rebels forward Malik Dia (0) after the game during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Season Stats: 14.5 Pts, 5.7 Reb, 0.8 Ast, 0.8 Blk, 0.6 Stl

Malik Dia has a pre-draft workout with the Nets on June 1. He recently finished working out with the Timberwolves and Bulls. Dia's a big-time sleeper with a powerful scoring punch and physicality. He'll be 22 years old on draft night, and he had a nice run in the SEC Tournament.

Ole Miss was the 15-seed heading into the tourney and made it all the way to the semifinals, largely because of Dia's performance. He averaged 17.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game across four contests. Dia had plenty of high-major experience in the SEC, and he had a stellar sophomore season at Belmont.

At 6-foot-9, 250 pounds, he lacks some athleticism to be an above-the-rim player, but he has good post skills on both ends of the floor.