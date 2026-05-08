Ranking Power Forward Rotations in the Atlantic Division From the 2025-26 Season

The NBA's Atlantic Division was arguably the best in the Eastern Conference and maybe the entire league. They fielded four playoff teams and a promising rebuilding team in the Brooklyn Nets.

While there were many star small forwards and centers in the division, the other front-court running mate often went underappreciated. The Nets had a pair of 21-year-old power forwards making up their rotation –– a duo that could rise on this list if developed correctly.

5. Boston Celtics

Nov 16, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates with forward Sam Hauser (30), guard Payton Pritchard (11), and center Luke Kornet (40) after making the game wining basket against the Toronto Raptors in overtime at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

How much each team's power forwards actually played during the regular season and postseason is a big factor in evaluating their impact. Sam Hauser started in 49 of the 78 games he played, ending the season as a top-five scorer, rebounder and three-point shooter for the Celtics. His scoring declined slightly in the playoffs despite raising his efficiency from beyond the arc to 42.1%.

Boston can normally rely on its superstar power forward, Jayson Tatum. Still, he only played 22 games between the regular season and postseason, which was more than expected in his recovery from Achilles surgery. He had a good playoff run, averaging 23.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game on 47.5% field goal shooting and 36.5% three-point shooting. It was clear, however, that Tatum wasn't the same player in the regular season and will need to have a balanced offseason of recovery and training to get back to his peak.

This is a rotation that would normally be at the top of the division, but with Hauser being the primary power forward and Tatum not being as elite as usual, the Celtics saw a down year. Pending some offseason roster reconstruction, their group should be more impactful next season.

4. Philadelphia 76ers

Mar 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Dominick Barlow (25) loses control of the ball while driving against Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (88) during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The 76ers fielded a group of three unlikely contributors who came together to complement the team's stars effectively. Efficient offense and hustle on defense highlighted the play from Dominick Barlow, Trendon Watford and Jabari Walker.

Barlow was the primary power forward, starting in 59 of the 71 games he played in. He was on a two-way contract before he impressed the front office so much that he was converted to a standard deal. The 22-year-old was top five on the team in rebounds, steals and blocks. Watford and Waker split time off the bench. The former offered playmaking in the front court while the latter was a bulldozer in the paint.

As impressive as their regular season run was, they couldn't maintain that level of play in the playoffs. Philadelphia elected to run smaller lineups without any of its power forwards getting a start or even significant minutes. They can still provide good energy off the bench, but they won't be the reason for a comeback against the New York Knicks in the second round.

3. Brooklyn Nets

Nov 28, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf (2) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers forward Dominick Barlow (25) and center Adem Bona (30) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Noah Clowney and Danny Wolf both brought different skill sets at power forward while being two of the most productive players on the roster. They both had their moments on the defensive end, but sparked the most excitement from their offensive versatility. The duo was top five in three-point makes and rebounds for Brooklyn.

Although the Nets didn't even sniff the postseason, their power forwards deserve their flowers for playing the majority of the season and consistently bringing physicality to the floor. Clowney was one of the most improved players on the team, averaging 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 stocks per game.

As a rookie, Wolf struggled from an efficiency standpoint, shooting 40.5% from the field and 32.2% from three-point range. On the other hand, he was immediately one of Brooklyn's best rebounders and brought playmaking to the frontcourt with 2.2 assists per game.

2. New York Knicks

May 6, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) drives past Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Knicks only played one true power forward throughout the regular season and playoffs. OG Anunoby was impactful enough on both ends of the floor to crack the top two. He was top five on his team in points, rebounds, steals, blocks and three-point makes.

Anunoby has had one of the most impressive improvements in the league from regular season to postseason. He's increased all of his counting stats besides assists, along with improved shooting splits. Based on overall impact, Anunoby has been New York's best player in its playoff run and is a big reason for an early 2-0 lead over Philadelphia in the second round.

1. Toronto Raptors

Oct 26, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (12) and forward Scottie Barnes (4) control the ball during the game between the Mavericks and the Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Much like their small forward status, the Raptors claim first for the best power forward rotation. Scottie Barnes was the lone All-Star at this position in the division, and Collin Murray-Boyles constantly showed signs of rapid development from the regular season until their eventual loss in the first round of the postseason.

The duo showed up when it mattered most, both improving their games in the playoffs. Barnes led Toronto in points, rebounds and stocks through seven games, and Murray-Boyles increased his scoring from 8.5 points per game in the regular season to 14.4 points per game in the first round.

Aside from RJ Barrett, the Raptors' power forward tandem was the only consistent players for them in the postseason. The impact that Barnes and Murray-Boyles both brought on defense is what highlighted their successful seasons. Both have age on their sides as well, so staying at the top of this list is a likely recurrence.