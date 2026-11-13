Report: Brooklyn Nets Open to Trade Any Player, Including Two-Time All-NBA Forward

The Brooklyn Nets are riding high after a recent blowout victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Nets showcased incredible depth and synergy in the victory, perhaps enough to catapult them into the play-in picture.

Despite not owning their first-round pick this season, the Nets might still be looking to make moves that could cost them some wins this season with an eye towards the future, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

"If you call the Brooklyn Nets about any of their players, they will listen. Per a team source, it's just that simple," Amick wrote.

"Such is life when you're a rebuilding team, not to mention an organization that has two veterans — Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle — who could help any number of contenders. Those two players are widely discussed as top targets in league circles, with Porter (21.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per) above all the rest of the Nets."

Porter and Randle are still figuring out how to play alongside each other, but Nets coach Jordi Fernandez has been intentional about sticking them in lineups with considerable size and playmaking to help them operate more smoothly on and off the ball.

Randle, of course, operates best when he gets downhill, as his bulky frame allows him to fend off defenders of all sizes and convert easy looks near the hoop. His ability to get downhill also forces the opposing defense into rotation and creates easier shot opportunities for his teammates.

Porter operates best when he's manuevering off of ball screens, whether he's looking to set up shop from behind the arc or cut to the basket.

Both players are not good enough to be the two best players of a championship contending team, so that's why it might make sense for the Nets to trade them for future assets.

It's also surprising that no untouchables have been pointed out, as the Nets seem to be prioritizing Mikel Brown Jr. and Egor Demin as legitimate centerpieces.

However, the Nets have a boatload of draft picks to give up and no sure future No. 1 option to build their team around, so it would behoove the Nets to maintain as much as flexibility as possible to reel in the big fish.

For now, the Nets need to focus on developing their young players the right way, but be fully ready to strike when the iron is hot.