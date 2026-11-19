The Brooklyn Nets were destroyed by the Chicago Bulls 137-107, as Chicago got off to a 37-21 lead and never looked back.

Egor Demin scored a solid 22 points, but he had considerable trouble getting clean looks off, shooting just 9-of-22 from the field.

Julius Randle put forth another solid performance, finishing with 17 points on 5-of-10 shooting, drilling three of his five 3-point attempts.

However, the Nets simply failed to get too many clean looks in this one and their defense failed to get it done, as the Bulls shot 53.5% from the field and 46.7% from 3-point range.

Nolan Traore Continues to Score Ball Effectively

Nolan Traore put forth another solid effort, finishing with 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting and four assists.

He hit one of his three 3-pointers, as he was much more intentional about getting downhill and using his blazing speed to create clean looks at the rim.

Traore has shown incredible improvement with his knack for operating with the ball in his hands and using his speed and overall footwork to penetrate the teeth of the defense.

His early-season performance is making it hard for Nets coach Jordi Fernandez to insert rookie phenom Mikel Brown Jr. into the starting lineup.

Michael Porter Jr. Nowhere to be Seen

Michael Porter Jr. struggled to get much going in this one, finishing with just five points on 1-of-7 shooting.

The Nets failed to get him active off the ball and put him in motion on cutting actions to the rim, as five of the shots Porter jacked up were 3-pointers.

Seven shot attempts are just not enough for Porter, as the Nets need him to be much more intentional with his off-ball movements and be willing to create easy looks for him to capitalize on from the moment the ball tips off.

Nic Claxton Gets Round of Applause

Nic Claxton received a round of applause from the Nets crowd as he finished with 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

The Nets are trying to find synergy with Claxton, who was the longest tenured Net, out of Brooklyn, as they hope Randle could eventually provide a consistent enough boost to make up for what Claxton brought to the team as a versatile big man.

Claxton and Porter had great chemistry last season, and Porter certainly hopes to develop some of that same dynamic with Randle as the season progresses.