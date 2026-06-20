Should the Brooklyn Nets Make a Last-Minute Push for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo could be on the move within the next week.

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are two teams repeatedly linked to the two-time MVP, but a surprise team could always come out of the woodwork.

The Brooklyn Nets could certainly be that team, as they're armed with a boatload of future assets that could entice the Milwaukee Bucks.

The No. 6 pick in this upcoming draft will likely be completely off limits unless a young superstar suddenly becomes available, as the biggest task ahead for the Nets right now is figuring out which players they want to select in this upcoming draft.

However, Antetokounmpo could still be gettable if the Nets are willing to package a decent amount of their future first-round picks to the Bucks.

With Antetokounmpo set to turn 32 years old in December, the clock is ticking on how well he can continue playing at his highest level.

His game is predicated on a ton of burst, changing directions and explosiveness, all attributes that don't age well. However, he has a good enough post-up game and playmaking skills where he can remain effective later in his career, but any team acquiring Antetokounmpo now would likely want to make sure they're still getting the best possible version of Antetokounmpo now and hope that'll be good enough to catapult them into championship contention.

The Nets are still clearly a long way away from truly contending, with the young core of Egor Dëmin, Nolan Traoré, Danny Wolf and whoever the team selects at No. 6 still needing ample time to work on their game and truly be good enough to contribute to winning basketball on a nightly basis.

However, the Nets could always punt on their rebuild and either use their cap space to bring in players who best fit their win-now situation or use more of their future assets to bring in another star.

At this stage, though, it feels like the Nets are better served by preserving all of their future assets, developing their young players and retaining as much flexibility as possible so that the team will be in a better position to acquire a superstar who is ready for a change of scenery, whether it's through trade or free agency.

The Nets could also help facilitate an Antetokounmpo trade to his preferred destination, which could help the team acquire more assets to fuel its rebuild.