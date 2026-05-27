Should the Brooklyn Nets Make a Play at Donovan Mitchell?

The potential addition of Donovan Mitchell would provide the Brooklyn Nets with something they haven't had since the Kevin Durant era: a star big enough to restore the Barclays Center's status as a destination rather than a transit hub.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have made the NBA Playoffs in each of the last four seasons with a core of Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Mitchell. The addition of James Harden got them to the furthest point in the postseason since 2018, but they were still swept in the conference finals.

The Ringer's Bill Simmons commented on the Cavaliers' future and a potential trade with the Nets.

"If Brooklyn called and said we'll give you the sixth pick and our 2029 first for Mitchell, I would do it... I'm not even blinking," Simmons said.

The Nets have the cap space to take in Mitchell's $50 million salary. They have around $40 million in projected cap room. Cleveland, on the other hand, was over the second apron last season, and both Max Strus and Mitchell are extension eligible this offseason.

Simmons' mock trade likely wouldn't be done so easily on the Cavaliers side in reality. They are still in a position where they can retool instead of rebuild, and Brian Windhorst reported that a James Harden extension is already underway. Brooklyn also doesn't have many players on its roster who would pique Cleveland's interest, given its current direction and cap restrictions.

This shouldn't stop the Nets from at least making a bid at Mitchell. A player with his skill set could speed up their rebuild process.

Mitchell will be 30 at the start of next season, making him the oldest player on the current roster. Aside from all that he does as a scorer, he makes his teammates better simply due to his work ethic and can be a good leader for Brooklyn's young guards.

He has been an All-Star in seven straight seasons and is coming off one of his best scoring seasons inside the arc. Mitchell shot a career-high 57.7% on two-point attempts this past regular season.

His season averages stood at 27.9 points, 5.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He's an underrated playmaker and defender, two skills that the Nets could desperately use more of. Mitchell took 20 shot attempts per game and still shot 48.4% from the field and 36.4% from three-point range.

Brooklyn still doesn't have a true point guard –– barring a big leap from Egor Dëmin or Nolan Traoré. Mitchell wouldn't immediately fix this problem, as he's more comfortably an off-ball guard, but there is a world where he could thrive as the primary playmaker for the Nets.

Realistic Trade Package

Nets Receive:

• Donovan Mitchell

Cavaliers Receive:

• Nolan Traoré

• 2026 No. 6 pick

• 2029 unprotected first round pick (NYK)

• 2030 top 10 protected first round pick (BKN)