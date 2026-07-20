Nets Should Go All in on All-NBA Center as Free Agency Negotiations Continue

This NBA offseason, so many teams in the Eastern Conference have made major improvements. Whether it be the chase for a championship or an attempt to improve amid the draft lottery reform to eliminate tanking, so many organization have taken strides in becoming competitive in 2026-27.

From the Philadelphia 76ers to the Miami Heat to even the Brooklyn Nets, the East is certainly improving. However, one team has stayed incredibly stagnant amid a free agency quarrel with its All-NBA star.

The Detroit Pistons had the biggest incentive to improve this summer. A 60-22 regular season (first in the conference) was followed by a disappointing second-round exit, and it was clear what needed to change. Cade Cunningham, an MVP candidate, needed legitimate help on both ends of the floor.

The Pistons have a few new names in the rotation, including veteran sharpshooter Isaiah Joe and rookie Ebuka Okorie. However, those names don't move the needle, especially when considering they lost Tobias Harris to the San Antonio Spurs and have yet to sign restricted free agent Jalen Duren.

Duren has been the focal point of restricted free agency since Detroit's season ended. The All-NBA big man had a spectacular regular season, put up 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game for one of the league's best two-way teams.

However, a disappointing playoff run saw him average just 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds across 14 games, which has led to somewhat of a standoff in free agency.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Pistons are making some progress in bringing back Duren. They extended the $9.6 million qualifying offer, so opting for that would result in unrestricted free agency the next offseason, a bet on himself.

"Sources say that the Pistons, though, also continue to brush aside any introduction of sign-and-trade scenarios to the talks that would land Duren elsewhere," Stein wrote.

"Team officials have consistently described re-signing Duren as the top priority of an offseason that has already resulted in the Pistons acquiring John Collins, Isaiah Joe, Gary Harris Jr. and Taurean Prince."

However, other organizations can force Detroit's hand by offering the 22-year-old a four-year, $177.4 million maximum contract. The Pistons can pay him $287.1 million over five years, although there's a reason they haven't already given him 30% of the cap.

That's where the Nets come into play.

Duren had a disappointing playoff run, but consider his age, potential and skill set in comparison to what Brooklyn needs. After moving off Nic Claxton, the Nets' center rotation consists of Day'Ron Sharpe and Moritz Wagner.

Brooklyn still has enough money to make a big swing at Duren, or at least pull off a sign-and-trade. The organization has already been linked to fellow restricted free agent Peyton Watson in a Michael Porter Jr. sign-and-trade. Why not go bigger with one of the best big men in the NBA?

Duren immediately makes the Nets a legitimate postseason contender, regardless if Porter is the sacrificial lamb. A core of Duren, Julius Randle, Mikel Brown Jr. and Egor Dёmin in an uber-competitive Eastern Conference.

That's an elite mix of shot-making, rim protection and defense, assuming Brown and Dёmin live up to the hype as franchise guards.

Brooklyn can easily make some noise in the latter stages of the offseason. Sean Marks has long valued flexibility, but this is where that should get put to use.