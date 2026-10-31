Three Takeaways From Brooklyn Nets' Ugly Loss to Pistons

The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Detroit Pistons 110-94, falling to 0-5 on the season.

Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 20 points on 6-of-15 shooting, five rebounds and four assists.

The Nets were expected to take somewhat of a leap this season after adding Randle in an offseason trade, but the start of the season has been nothing but an unmitigated disaster.

Sure, their schedule has been tough, and aside from a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Boston Celtics, they've found themselves losing big time and facing big time deficits.

Here are the takeaways from Brooklyn's ugly loss to Detroit.

Julius Randle, Michael Porter Jr. Held in Check

Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. were ice cold in this one.

Randle managed to put up just 15 points on 4-of-13 shooting, eight rebounds and three assists. Porter had just 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting and seven rebounds.

The Nets' two leading scorers need to show more initiative and be willing to embrace a stronger scoring load if they hope to lead Brooklyn towards playoff contention, but with the Nets' limited depth, it might be hard for them to position themselves into playoff contention anyway.

With Porter playing for a new contract, he's gotta show up better sooner rather than later.

Moe Wagner a Bright Spot

Moe Wagner has been an absolute bright spot for the Nets in the early portion of the season and this game was no exception, as he finished with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and eight rebounds.

Wagner has done an excellent job scoring inside and out and moving the ball fairly well, which gives Nets coach Jordi Fernandez more flexibility of which lineup combinations to throw out there.

It wouldn't be a shock to eventually see him steal the starting center spot from Day'Ron Sharpe.

Nets Need to Show More Fight

The Nets have not been getting enough clean shot attempts off nor were they cutting to the rim with much effectiveness.

This group is still finding its niche on both ends of the floor, but Porter needs to take more initiative as the leader in his second season in Brooklyn.

He needs to show the same intensity and effort on cuts to the rim and getting free off the ball like he was doing last season.

The Nets' point guard room also needs to be more intentional attacking the rim and setting up their teammates for clean looks.