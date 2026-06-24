What Brooklyn Nets Fans Should Know About Mikel Brown Jr. and Joshua Jefferson

With the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft in the rearview mirror, it feels like a major weight was lifted off the shoulders of the Brooklyn Nets and their fans. So much speculation surrounded them leading up to the No. 6 and No. 28 overall picks, but now, they have their new additions to the young core.

In the lottery, Brooklyn took Mikel Brown Jr. while going after Joshua Jefferson in the backend of the top 30. Each prospect provides a unique skill set that fans should be excited about. Here's what they should know about each pick:

No. 6: Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

Combo Guard With Do-It-All Offense

Darius Acuff Jr. might be considered a 'box office' rookie, but Brown has more potential than any of those top-10 selected floor generals to impact the game in a variety of ways. The 6-foot-5 combo guard can handle the ball and score like anyone else, but his feel for the game, high basketball IQ and defensive upside pose minimal weaknesses.

Brown averaged 18.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game at Louisville. Injuries limited his time on the floor, but when he was out there, the explosiveness and tough shot-making were spectacles. This isn't just a prospect who can score at will, but someone who takes a step back in that department to impact winning.

Nets Valued MBJ Above Everyone

One thing that most fans already know is that the organization valued Brown over every other prospect available at No. 6. Nets brass held a workout, but also met him and his family in Orlando leading up to the draft.

Brooklyn, despite reported interest in Nate Ament, Karim Lopez and a few other names, chose the safe option in Brown, and that should pay off.

No. 28: Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Multi-Tool Prospect

Brooklyn still needed a center after trading Nic Claxton for Julius Randle, but Jefferson can do a little of everything, including that of a traditional big man. The former Iowa State star lacks in the shooting department, put at 6-foot-8, he averaged 7.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Jefferson's scoring comes from inside the arc, which can balance the spacing provided by Randle, Michael Porter Jr. and Egor Demin. One of his biggest offensive strengths is his passing, having averaged 4.8 assists this past season.

Connective Piece the Nets Can Use Immediately

Jefferson's ability to be a connective piece in any system should entice the Nets to give him rotation minutes from day one. Randle and Porter are two ball-dominant forwards, while Demin and the rest of the young core need to show more of an impact on the ball next season.

But Jefferson can step on the floor and create a winning environment without putting up 20 points a night. After being drafted, the 22-year-old said his game resembles Draymond Green or Jaylin Williams, veterans who do the dirty work.