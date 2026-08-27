Who Will Lead Brooklyn Nets in Scoring in 2026-27?

The Brooklyn Nets are set for an interesting season, and they may have a new leading scorer.

Going into next season, there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Nets and what the year might look like. With several key new additions, a roster filled with young talent and no incentive to tank, the Nets project to be one of the most unpredictable teams in the league.

The Nets’ most notable move of the offseason was a draft night deal that sent Nic Claxton to Chicago and landed former All-Star Julius Randle in Brooklyn. Securing the services of the former Timberwolve, the Nets now have another possible leading scorer for next season.

Last season in Minnesota, Randle averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and five assists. Putting up over 20 points a night, Randle displayed that he can be a premier scorer, even as a second option.

As he enters his first year in Brooklyn, it seems clear that he has no reason to take a backseat like he did to Anthony Edwards in Minnesota. While he put up 21.1 points per game, Randle’s scoring output was still a few points shy of Michael Porter Jr.’s numbers from his first season with the Nets.

Last season, Porter averaged a career-high 24.2 points to lead Brooklyn in scoring. With a career-high usage to go along with his scoring jump, Porter will likely be hoping for a similar season as he enters the final year of his contract.

Given all of those factors, it becomes incredibly difficult to predict which of Porter or Randle will end up as the Nets’ leading scorer next season. Playing alongside Randle, it would make sense for Porter’s numbers to drop, while the three-time All-Star could see an increase as he takes on a potentially larger role.

Although the Nets have some young intriguing guards who could set either player up, both will likely need to rely on their creation ability for most of their points. That could give Randle a slight edge, given that Porter has spent much of his career scoring off passes from guys like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

In any case, the Nets having multiple players capable of scoring around 25 points a night should bode well for their success. As Brooklyn looks to make it back to the postseason next year, it would also be helpful if Porter or Randle could truly stand out and make their mark as a go-to scorer.