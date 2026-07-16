Brooklyn and Houston will face each other in the final game before the semifinals.

The Brooklyn Nets are set to face the Houston Rockets in their final pool play match of this year's NBA Summer League. With 12 teams in the race for four semifinal spots, this is an opportunity for their young core to stand out and make some noise in Las Vegas.

Brooklyn is 2-1, with its California Classic games (also a 2-1 record) not being counted in the standings. There has been a lot to like from this young, up-and-coming squad across the last few weeks, and today could be the final time they take the court before preseason.

Houston, on the other hand, is also 2-1 with some outings from key rookies. Here are three things to watch in today's contest, tipping off at 4:30 p.m. ET:

Mikel Brown Jr. vs. Houston's Guard Pressure

Brown has been sensational across two games in Las Vegas, with averages of 18.0 points, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals and a block in just 20.5 minutes. Posting 52-45-100 shooting splits, the No. 6 pick of the 2026 NBA Draft hasn't been a high-volume scorer either. Brown has been smart in his shot selection, with only a combined 23 field-goal attempts thus far.

Today will be a test, however, as the former Louisville star will face a Rockets guard room known to apply pressure. Bruce Thornton, Quadir Copeland and Tristen Newton have been elite perimeter defenders for a Houston squad averaging 13.3 steals and forcing 20.3 turnovers per game.

Thornton has stood out as both a leading scorer and pest for Houston. Ohio State's all-time leading scorer has 10 steals in Las Vegas to go along with an average of 20.7 points per game. The attention could be on sophomore standout Egor Dёmin, which could open a door for Brown.

Tyler Bilodeau's Effectiveness

Bilodeau had some good moments in Sacramento, but in Las Vegas, the No. 43 pick of the 2026 NBA Draft has been underwhelming in limited bench minutes. For the most part, he's been Brooklyn's sixth man in Summer League action, but is shooting 2-for-12 from the field and 0-for-7 from three-point range (54 minutes).

In his final season at UCLA, Bilodeau was known for incredible efficiency and high scoring, but that hasn't translated so far. Of course, it's only Summer League, but there's hope that he ends his first stint on a high note if this is the final game for the Nets.

Can Drake Powell Continue to Get on Track?

Including Brooklyn's three games in Sacramento, Powell was extremely disappointing before the Nets' 115-83 win over the Kings on Tuesday. The 2025 first-round pick finally got his shooting stroke back, putting up 18 points, 2 steals and a block on 60% shooting from the field and 57% from downtown (seven attempts). He looked extremely confident in the victory.

If the 20-year-old wing can replicate that performance against the Rockets, much of his early struggles will end up forgotten. There's still hope that Brooklyn has something in Powell.