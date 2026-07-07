How the Nets 2026 Draft Picks Fared in First Appearance Together

Mikel Brown Jr. made his debut in a Brooklyn Nets uniform on Monday against the Golden State Warriors Blue in the California Classic. The game was also the first look at how he gels with fellow 2026 NBA Draft pick Tyler Bilodeau.

The two recent draftees made up two of the Nets' three 2026 selections. No. 28 pick Joshua Jefferson is still nursing an ankle injury, which is likely to leave him out of NBA Summer League entirely.

Mikel Brown Jr.

Brown stood out immediately in this game for his aggressiveness. He received the bulk of playmaking duties for Brooklyn, which showed his poor decision-making at times, but more so how crafty he can be.

MIKEL BROWN JR WITH THE PLAY OF SUMMER LEAGUE ARE YOU SERIOUS?! pic.twitter.com/uua4WUoXpb — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) July 7, 2026

The 20-year-old finished with 10 points and four assists in 19 minutes. Brown shot 4-for-10 from the field and had two turnovers, both of which came in the first quarter.

He had no problem getting downhill. A common issue for the Nets' offense last season was a lack of penetration. And Brown's ability to get paint touches wasn't reliant on insane ball handling –– it was often one move and go. He wouldn't know what to do with the ball sometimes, once he got deep into the Warriors' defense, evident early on by two turnovers in the first quarter.

Brown's first outing had many more positives than negatives, however. He already looks more poised to lead an offense compared to Brooklyn's other options and shot a promising 2-for-5 from deep.

Tyler Bilodeau

Consistency marked Bilodeau's second game of the California Classic. He scored six points in the opening quarter with two three-point makes and ended the first half with 12 points, adding another pair of triples.

Tyler Bilodeau has 12 points on 4/6 from 3 in just 9 minutes. This is a SHOOTER. pic.twitter.com/e8ZuW6bliu — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) July 7, 2026

He posted 18 points in the game after making two more three-pointers in the fourth quarter following a quiet third. Bilodeau was lights out from beyond the arc, going 6-for-9, but he missed all three attempts from two-point range. He also contributed by pulling down five rebounds and finished with a +21 plus/minus.

It's pretty clear what Bilodeau is –– it's been clear since college –– a pure shooter.

He's not a particularly good passer or defender, but he can knock down threes with the best of them. His feel for the game is great for the play style that the Nets are trending towards. Bilodeau reads his guards well and can move to the open area before defenses can react.

The worry that arose in this contest was three early fouls in the first quarter. In NBA Summer League, it's not a big deal, but that's not going to keep him on the court if he gets real minutes. Still, his ability to knock down shots at 6-foot-9 could make him a valuable asset down the line.