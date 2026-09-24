What Win Total Should Nets be Aiming for in 2026-27?

The Brooklyn Nets are set for another season and have several different marks for success in 2027.

As the Nets get ready for another year, there are plenty of ways to judge their success over the next few months. Of course, the easiest way to do so would be by simply looking at their record next season.

Considering how Brooklyn has performed recently and the moves the team made in the offseason, it seems nearly impossible to figure out what it might look like next season. Still, there are a few different win totals that Brooklyn could strive for next season.

20 Wins

Next season would certainly be disappointing if Brooklyn managed only 20 wins, but it would be an absolute failure if the team was unable to hit that mark. With the moves the Nets made over the summer, this should be the bare minimum, but when the Nets likely march past this win total, it will be a small win and a sign of progress.

25 Wins

A step up from last season’s 20-win mark, a 25-win season wouldn’t necessarily be a success for the Nets internally, but it would mark some success in comparison to their expectations. The Nets are currently slotted in at 24.5 for their win total heading into next season, so hitting this mark would at least make Brooklyn believers happy.

41 Wins

Perhaps the most attainable benchmark for Brooklyn that would be considered an undeniable success, going from a 20-win team to a .500 team would be a remarkable improvement. Hitting 41 wins would also likely mean the Nets are in or near the play-in, which would also mark a clear step forward.

After making some moves throughout the offseason, the Nets showing they can truly be a competitive group could be a real turning point for the franchise as Sean Marks navigates the potential end of the rebuild. Even if the Nets don’t quite hit the 41-win mark and break even for the year, getting to 35 wins or flirting with 40 should be enough for Nets fans to be quite happy with the 2026-27 campaign.

50 Wins

Hitting the NBA’s magical, special number of 50 wins seems out of reach for Brooklyn from the outside. However, Michael Porter Jr. has already said he believes his team could reach those heights next season.

It would take some leaps from the young core, a seamless fit for Julius Randle and some injury luck along the way to make it happen, but if everything goes according to plan, there might just be a world where the 2027 Brooklyn Nets are a 50-win team.