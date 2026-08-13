What to Watch for in Brooklyn Nets' 2026-27 Schedule Release

The next season of NBA basketball is just a few hours away from being announced, and the schedule should have some intriguing things for the Brooklyn Nets to watch for.

After an offseason filled with changes across the league, the Nets and the rest of the NBA are patiently awaiting the release of the 2026-27 schedule. Set to come out at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, the Nets will soon know exactly what their path looks like for the next 82 games.

Thus far, the NBA has released a select few marquee national TV matchups and the entire NBA Cup group play schedule. With only four games for next season already known via the NBA Cup, the Nets’ lack of matchups on marquee dates leaves some questions for what the rest of the season might look like from a national TV perspective.

Over the past few years, the Nets have dropped off significantly in the national landscape without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to highlight the team. Last season, the Nets’ schedule release featured only two national TV games, with one of those being a streaming exclusive on Peacock.

While that makes some sense, given where the Nets were at in their rebuild, this season should look a bit different. With Julius Randle now in the mix, some other small moves made and the development of promising young talent, the Nets should be poised for more national TV matchups.

Of course, the Nets may still need to prove themselves before the NBA grants the Nets some TV time. Even with all of the doubts surrounding the Nets’ chances of being a winning squad, this team should at least get some more shine in the early stages of the season.

Beyond the national TV landscape, there will also be some return dates to circle on the calendar. Although a few role players like Ziaire Williams and Jalen Wilson will be making trips to Brooklyn with their new squads, the Chicago Bulls’ first game in Brooklyn should be the most special, as it marks Nic Claxton’s return to Barclays Center after spending the first seven years of his career with the Nets.

While those storylines are directly related to the Nets, one other aspect of the schedule to watch for will be when the Nets face some of the top teams and players in the league. LeBron James’ first trip to Brooklyn as a Sixer, the first Battle of the Boroughs since the Knicks won a title and much more will all be worth circling on the calendar.

Whether it be statement games or matchups sentimental for Nets fans, Brooklyn’s schedule is only a few hours away and will be filled with intriguing dates.