Brooklyn Nets Could be Dark Horse Destination in Buyout Market Next Season

The Brooklyn Nets will be looking to make a run at the playoffs again next season, and there’s a chance they could get a late-season boost.

Going into the 2026-27 season, the Nets are considered one of the worst teams in the league. While there’s always a chance that ends up being the case, the Nets should have a chance to be one of the most improved teams next season.

This offseason, the Nets have made some key additions that could significantly boost their chances of making it back to the postseason. Headlined by Mikel Brown Jr. and Julius Randle, the Nets’ group of newcomers will be joining Michael Porter Jr. and several other returners from last season.

If things go according to plan for Brooklyn, it could also be adding some more talent midseason. Alongside the potential of being buyers at the trade deadline, the buyout market could also be kind to the Nets.

Each season after the trade deadline, there’s typically a group of veterans looking to join contending teams in hopes of chasing a title. While the Nets don’t necessarily fit that description, there are also usually more players bought out than there are roster spots available on contenders.

That could leave a team like Brooklyn in a position to capitalize on the free agents who aren’t picked up by contenders. Assuming the Nets are interested in adding some veteran talent, all it would take for that interest to become mutual is winning basketball.

If the Nets are able to win some games and get into the mix for a play-in or playoff spot in the East, there could naturally be a need for some extra talent. Given that Brooklyn’s rotation will still be mostly made up of young players, including a large chunk in their first or second year, adding some more veteran talent for high-leverage games could be a plus.

On the other hand, the Nets may simply want to ride it out with the roster they have and see if their young core can show up in meaningful games late in the season. Considering players added through the buyout market have had widely varying levels of success on new teams, it would be understandable for Brooklyn to stay out of those conversations.

Whether the Nets choose to get into the mix for veterans on the buyout market or not, Brooklyn should still be getting some calls in the weeks after the trade deadline.