Why Brooklyn Nets Shouldn't Entertain Dejounte Murray Trade

Brooklyn always seems to be in the discussion when a star goes on the market, but it should stay away this time around.

On Friday, ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news that New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray wants a trade. The guard returned late last season after recovering from a torn Achilles, and his time as a Pelican has been quite forgettable up to this point.

Still, Murray is a former All-Star on a long-term deal, and he could be an intriguing piece for a team looking for a point guard. While the Nets might fit some of that criteria, they shouldn’t be in the market for Murray.

Across three partial seasons in New Orleans, Murray has averaged 16.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists. His numbers have been solid despite battling a serious injury, but the Nets have some reasons not to be interested.

For starters, the Nets’ most recent game came against Murray, and they dominated. On Wednesday night, the Nets beat Murray’s Pelicans 145-111 in New Orleans, and Murray was anything but stellar.

In 28 minutes of action against Brooklyn, the guard finished with only five points, four assists and two turnovers. His output against the Nets was far from impressive and certainly didn’t leave a good impression if Brooklyn’s front office had him on their radar already.

While it’s impossible to judge a player based off one performance, it’s also been hard to be convinced that Murray can contribute to winning anyway. A former steals leader, All-Star and All-Defensive selection, Murray should be a winning player and easy to fit into any team in theory.

However, that hasn’t quite been the case. In his two moves to Atlanta and then to New Orleans, his new teams won fewer games in his first season than they did the year before he arrived.

Obviously, not all of that can be pinned on Murray, but it is worth noting, considering both teams considered him to be a player who would help them win now. Regardless of how Brooklyn feels about Murray’s impact on winning, a trade probably isn’t worth the cost.

Although there haven’t been any new reports on New Orleans’ potential asking price, the Pelicans haven’t been willing to deal anyone in their lineup for cheap. So, it seems unlikely the Nets would be getting a fair deal, at least in the short term.