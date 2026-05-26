Why Darius Acuff Jr. Could Be the Perfect Fit for the Nets at No. 6

The 2026 NBA Draft class is seemingly star-studded. In recent drafts, the No. 6 overall pick would maybe get you a solid contributor, but this cycle could potentially bring in a franchise-altering player with that same pick.

The Brooklyn Nets own the rights to the sixth overall pick in the upcoming draft. Darius Acuff Jr. is the player frequently mocked for them at that spot. A lot of variables could alter that potential selection.

Brooklyn's front office may elect to trade up or down in the draft, putting them away from the area that Acuff Jr. is likely to hear his name called. If it stays at No. 6, Acuff Jr. could also go as early as pick four.

The reason why the Nets may be fine staying where they're at in the draft is that Acuff Jr. has superstar potential. He'll be 19 years old on draft night and was the second leading points per game scorer among college freshmen this past season. Acuff Jr. was also one of the best facilitators in college.

He's simply an answer to a lot of Brooklyn's problems. Acuff Jr. averaged 23.5 points, 6.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game on 48.4% field goal shooting in his lone season with Arkansas. He also shot a blazing 44% from three-point range on nearly six attempts per game.

As an offensive prospect, he's very similar to Chauncey Billups coming out of Colorado. Billups went third overall in the 1997 NBA Draft. He averaged 19.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game as a sophomore while shooting 41.3% from the field and 40.1% from deep. As a scorer and playmaker, Acuff Jr. clears what the NBA great was in college. The defense is a different story.

He stands 6-foot-3, 190 pounds and boasts a 6-foot-6 wingspan. He has the physical traits and athleticism to potentially be a good defender, but was a below-average defender in the SEC. Acuff Jr. posted the 51st-worst DBPR in the conference among players who played at least 500 possessions.

The Nets allowed the highest field-goal percentage in the league last season, something he won't be able to help with as a rookie. He will undoubtedly increase the team's offensive output, though.

Brooklyn was a bottom-five team in fast break scoring. Acuff Jr. is a guard who thrives downhill, and it has promising shooters like Michael Porter Jr. and Egor Dëmin who can knock down open threes. While he will help create more three-point opportunities for others, he should immediately be one of the Nets' best outside shooters.

Porter Jr. was the only player on the team who made more than 2.5 threes per game, and no player on the team who played more than 20 games shot over 40% from deep. Bringing in Acuff Jr. is going to force defenses to extend because he can create threes for himself as well as be an option off the catch.

With his elite scoring upside and playmaking ability, he could give Brooklyn the offensive spark and long-term star potential it's been searching for as the front office continues rebuilding its roster.