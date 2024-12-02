What NBA Teams Could Trade for Nets’ Cam Thomas?
The Brooklyn Nets are expected to have everyone on the table for teams to offer trade packages. This includes star guard Cam Thomas, who is currently out with a hamstring strain. The 23-year-old is averaging 24.7 points per game this season.
Brooklyn's veterans will have the majority of contenders' interests, however, Thomas was a bit of an unexpected name to hit trade rumors. He's proven to be one of the best scorers in the league, which could entice teams looking for an offensive star.
Playoff teams could be interested in Thomas, but there is a caveat with acquiring the 6-foot-3 guard. Thomas is only known for his scoring ability and can't produce much outside of that. When he isn't having a good shooting night, it's hard to keep him on the floor, as he averages just 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
This could turn a lot of contenders off when deciding if they want to put together a package for Thomas. The Orlando Magic, Minnesota Timberwolves, and LA Clippers are teams struggling on offense to start the season. They could be inclined to add Thomas as a top-scoring option off the bench or in the starting lineup.
Aside from contenders, rebuilding teams could be attracted to adding such a young player with great scoring prowess. The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Chicago Bulls are teams that are expected to be in the trade market selling talent, and they could be eyeing Thomas as the Nets have made him available. Acquiring the 23-year-old could help with their rebuild.
Regardless of what teams make an offer, expect multiple organizations to show interest in the young scorer. The Nets should be expected to get a great haul in return for Thomas.
