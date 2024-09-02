12-Year Veteran, Ex-Nuggets Player Makes Decision to Leave NBA
France was the home team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and that fan support was noticeable in each game they played. Taking their run all the way to the gold medal game against Team USA, the France Men’s Basketball team had an incredible run that ended in a silver medal.
While San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama understandably received most of the attention for his incredible performance in Paris, he had several teammates step up and perform well.
France’s second-leading scorer Guerschon Yabusele recently signed a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers after his impressive showing at the Olympics. France’s third-leading scorer was 12-year NBA veteran Evan Fournier who will reportedly be joining the Euroleague after spending last season with the Detroit Pistons.
“After 12 seasons, Evan Fournier is exiting the NBA and signing a two-year, $4 million-plus deal with Euroleague club Olympiacos, per sources,” Shams Charania of The Athletic wrote. “Fournier averaged nearly 10 points in France's Silver Medal run at the Paris Olympics.”
Fournier was a first round pick of the Denver Nuggets in 2012, and spent two seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Orlando Magic. In 12 NBA seasons, Fournier averaged 13.6 points on 44.1 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three.
Still just 31 years old, Fournier should have some high-level years of basketball left in him. The 12-year veteran spent time with the Nuggets, Magic, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and Pistons in his NBA career.
