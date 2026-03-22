Nuggets Release Optimistic Injury Report for Blazers Game

The Denver Nuggets have dealt with injuries throughout most of the 2025-26 season. They have not seen their lineup at full strength since November, and with just 11 games left in the regular season, that is set to change.

The Nuggets are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, and after a 19-game injury absence, Peyton Watson is expected to return. The Nuggets are currently sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference with a 43-28 record, so getting Watson back to strengthen their lineup as they near the playoffs would be great.

Nuggets' near-empty injury report

Jan 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) looks on during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

For the first time in months, the Nuggets have zero players ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup. They have listed Watson as questionable to play, but ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Saturday that the team is expecting him to suit up for the first time since February 4. The Nuggets' full injury report:

- Peyton Watson: QUESTIONABLE (right hamstring strain)

With Watson expected to play, the Nuggets are the healthiest they have been since starting the season with a 9-2 record through their first 11 games. In that early-season span, the Nuggets had the league's second-best offensive rating (122.6) and third-best defensive rating (109.4), for the second-best net rating (13.3), trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While the Nuggets cannot be expected to be that dominant on both ends of the court, they should at least be better than what they have been. In 60 games since, the Nuggets still have the second-best offensive rating (119.7) in the league, but their defense has plummeted, holding the 24th-best defensive rating (117.1).

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Trail Blazers:



QUESTIONABLE:

Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Strain)#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/q0jecq1Y8T — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 21, 2026

Getting Watson back in the lineup should help, putting him alongside other key defenders like Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Cam Johnson, who have all missed significant time due to injuries. Sunday's test against the Trail Blazers will give the Nuggets a great chance to see what their lineup can do at full strength, and hopefully, they can use these final 11 games to get adjusted before the playoffs.

Trail Blazers' injury report

Mar 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

This is rare for the Nuggets this season, but they finally have a health advantage over their opponent. The Trail Blazers have already ruled out Damian Lillard and Shaedon Sharpe for Sunday's game, while listing Jerami Grant and Vit Krejci as questionable. The Blazers' full injury report:

- Jerami Grant: QUESTIONABLE (left foot soreness)

- Vit Krejci: QUESTIONABLE (left calf contusion)

- Damian Lillard: OUT (left Achilles tendon injury management)

- Shaedon Sharpe: OUT (left fibula stress fracture)

It is also worth noting that the Blazers will be without standout two-way guard Caleb Love and rookie center Yang Hansen, who publicly idolizes Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, due to G League assignments.

The Blazers are riding a three-game winning streak heading into Sunday's game, including a road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. While the Blazers are likely locked into a play-in tournament spot, they are still fighting for seeding. They are currently tied for eighth place in the West with the L.A. Clippers at 35-36.

The Nuggets and Blazers are set to tip off at 3:00 p.m. MT in Denver on Sunday.