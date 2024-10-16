4x NBA All-Star, Ex-Nuggets Player Makes Unexpected Jokic, Embiid Statement
DeMarcus Cousins was once the best big man in the NBA and arguably one of the best centers in the 2010s. During his last stop before ultimately leaving the league, he played for the Denver Nuggets.
Despite Cousins' familiarity with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, he surprisingly doesn't have Jokic listed as the best center in the NBA.
During an interview on FanDuel TV's Run It Back show, the former Nuggets big man ranked his best centers in the NBA.
"But for me, it's Joel, Jokic, Bam, AD, Wemby," Cousins said.
DeMarcus Cousins has personally played with both Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis but hasn't played with Joel Embiid, Bam Adebayo, and Victor Wembanyama. With that in mind, it's hard to hear him place Jokic below Embiid, and also place Anthony Davis below Bam Adebayo.
It does feel like every single offseason creates another Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid debate. The debate should have clearly ended when Nikola Jokic won an NBA Finals MVP and an NBA Championship, but somehow it didn't.
Nikola Jokic's accolades include being a 3x NBA MVP, 1x NBA Finals MVP, 1x NBA Champion, 6x NBA All-Star, and 4x All-NBA First Team member. Joel Embiid's accolades include being a 1x NBA MVP, 7x NBA All-Star, and a 1x All-NBA First team member.
Both Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid have had some very loaded teams, with Embiid being the one to have multiple All-Star teammates, but only one player has won a championship.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List