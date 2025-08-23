6x NBA All-Star Makes Bold Knicks, Nuggets Prediction

🚨THE DENVER NUGGETS NEW ROTATION🚨



PG: Jamal Murray

SG: Christian Braun

SF: Cameron Johnson

PF: Aaron Gordon

C: Nikola Jokic



PG: Bruce Brown

SG: Tim Hardaway Jr

SF: Julian Strawther

PF: Peyton Watson

C: Jonas Valanciunas



