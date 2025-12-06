Nikola Jokic Reveals How Nuggets Were Successful Without Him

The Denver Nuggets picked up a huge 134-133 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, overcoming a 23-point deficit to extend their road winning streak to nine games. While Nikola Jokic shined with 40 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, the Nuggets had their best stretch of basketball while he was on the bench.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Nuggets went on a 20-0 run while Jokic was on the bench, turning a nine-point deficit into an 11-point lead. It is rare for the Nuggets to see that type of success while Jokic is out of the game, so what happened?

After Friday's win, Jokic explained what he saw from the sideline that led to the huge 20-0 run.

"I think in that period, we were the ones who dictated the tempo of the game," Jokic said. "We created the offense. We were moving the ball. I think in that moment, they had one-two pass shot, and we control the defensive rebound. And everybody had a little moment. Bruce had a three, Tim had a three. Cam had a three. Jonas had a big dunk. Jamal had a tough and-one. Everybody had a moment.'

Nuggets find success without Jokic

Jokic is historically one of the most valuable players in the NBA, as he has the highest box plus/minus (10.48) in league history, leading legends like Michael Jordan (9.21) and LeBron James (8.49). Despite this, the Nuggets won Friday's game thanks to what they were able to do with him on the bench.

In that 20-0 run, Jamal Murray and Cam Johnson each had six points, while Bruce Brown, Jonas Valanciunas, and Tim Hardaway Jr. each did their thing to combine for the other eight.

Of course, much of this is due to the Nuggets' offseason acquisition of Valanciunas, as he is the best backup the team has ever had behind Jokic. Especially when guys like Murray and Johnson are playing at a high level, Valanciunas' job as a Jokic replacement becomes much easier.

This comeback win over the Hawks is a huge morale boost for the Nuggets, and they are certainly hoping they can use this momentum to finish off their four-game road trip with two more wins.

