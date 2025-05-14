Aaron Gordon Blasts Controversial Russell Westbrook Report After Thunder Game
The Nuggets had firm control of Tuesday night's Game 5 in Oklahoma City until a disastrous 4th quarter offensively from the Nuggets' role players. Outside of Nikola Jokic's 4 made field goals, the rest of the team went 1-for-15, with the only basket being in the final seconds.
The lack of scoring buried them, as Denver now trails 3-2 in the series, heading back to Denver for an elimination game in Game 6. It is quite the flip from the last series in Round 1 against the Los Angeles Clippers, where the Nuggets went back to Intuit Dome for a Game 6 up 3-2 in the series, looking to close out on the road.
With the role players of the Nuggets coming up short for what feels like the first time in the series, Aaron Gordon was asked by Vic Lombardi of Altitude TV if the team has what it takes to win 2 games in a row and advance to the Conference Finals.
Earlier on Tuesday, an article was published by ESPN detailing an exchange of words between Gordon and teammate Russell Westbrook after Game 2 of the previous series. Gordon had some choice words about that same article.
"But really I don't feel like talking about the game," Gordon said. "Earlier I caught wind of an article that came out about Russell Westbrook in our locker room after Game 2, which was a completely arbitrary article," he continued.
He continued to say that it was "pointless and unnecessary by whoever it was that put it out."
Gordon had some very positive things to say about his teammate Westbrook, going as far as to say, "We spend more time with our team than we do with our own family. Of course, there's going to be disagreements."
Instead of talking about the game or the upcoming hill the Nuggets have to climb to win the series, Gordon went on to say, "he's going to make a huge impact and he's going to help us win these next two games."
The Nuggets will travel back to Denver for a huge Game 6, now with another chip on their shoulder in the process.
