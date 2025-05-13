Game 5 Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder
The Denver Nuggets are back on the road as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of their Western Conference Semifinals matchup.
Denver could only secure one win at home with Game 4 falling into the hands of the Thunder. The game started as sluggishly as possible, with the Nuggets only scoring eight points in the first quarter. They ended the fourth quarter with only 18 points scored; however, the final score was only decided by five points, 92-87.
Nikola Jokic led the team with 27 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals on 32/25/79 shooting splits.
With the series now tied at two games apiece, home court advantage has fallen back into the hands of the Thunder, and the Nuggets will have to go into Oklahoma and steal another game to give themselves a shot.
The Nuggets are coming into Game 5 with two players listed on their injury report: DaRon Holmes II and Hunter Tyson.
Nikola Jokic is AVAILABLE.
DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair and Hunter Tyson is out with a right ankle sprain.
The Thunder are coming into the game with one player listed on the report: Nikola Topic.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is AVAILABLE.
Nikol Topic is out with left knee surgery.
The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off at 9:30 p.m. EST.
