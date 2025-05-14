Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Thunder Game 5
After picking up a huge Game 3 win to take a commanding 2-1 series lead, the Denver Nuggets have now lost two consecutive games to fall down 3-2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
The Nuggets did all they could in Tuesday's Game 5 to steal a win on the road, but the Thunder ultimately pulled out a convincing 112-105 win with an incredible performance down the stretch.
The Thunder were led by MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 31 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks on 12-23 shooting from the field, but Denver's MVP candidate was the top performer of the night.
In a losing effort, Nikola Jokic led Denver with 44 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals on 17-25 shooting from the field and 5-7 from three-point range. Jokic became the first player in NBA playoffs history to reach these numbers in a game, per Stathead.
Jokic also became the first NBA player since the legendary Wilt Chamberlain to have multiple games with 40+ points, 15+ rebounds, and 5+ assists in a single playoff series.
Jokic's night was summarized by an absurd three-pointer in the fourth quarter, as he somehow threw one up off one leg from beyond the arc over Chet Holmgren with the shot clock winding down.
Jokic put together an all-time playoff performance, but it is a shame it ended in a loss. Jokic continues to prove himself as an all-time great, however, the three-time MVP is struggling to carry the Nuggets to their championship goals, especially as they face Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder.
Facing elimination, Jokic and the Nuggets will travel back to Denver to host the Thunder for Game 6 on Thursday.