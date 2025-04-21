Aaron Gordon's Injury Status for Nuggets vs. Clippers
Aaron Gordon has proven to be a crucial contributor for the Denver Nuggets over the last few seasons, and his Game 1 against the LA Clippers on Saturday was just another example. The 29-year-old forward put up 25 points, eight rebounds, and two steals in a 112-110 overtime victory.
While he looked healthy and productive in the series opener, Gordon was listed on the Nuggets' injury report ahead of Game 2. Managing a right calf injury, Gordon was listed as probable for tonight's game at 8 p.m. MT.
Gordon emerged as Denver's second-leading scorer behind Nikola Jokic, who put up another MVP-esque stat line with 29 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. He and Gordon played 46 minutes apiece in a thin Nuggets rotation.
Gordon was efficient throughout Game 1, but came up clutch during overtime. In the five-minute period, he was a perfect 2-for-2 from the field and got to the free-throw line, putting up six points, two rebounds, and one steal.
The Nuggets are going to need all hands on deck for what should continue to be a thrilling series. The Clippers were one of the hottest teams in the NBA through the second half of the regular season, ranking in the top seven in both offensive (119.4) and defensive rating (111.2) since the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
Denver will face LA at home once again in Game 2 before heading to the Intuit Dome for the next two matchups. A 2-0 home stand would put the Nuggets at a massive advantage before heading to the West Coast.
