Nikola Jokic's Shares Harsh Truth On Michael Porter Jr.'s Performance
The Denver Nuggets matched up against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs on Saturday, a contest that was expected to be close throughout, given how close the two teams were record-wise. While the Clippers entered on an eight-game winning streak, the Nuggets made enough plays down the stretch.
In an overtime thriller, the Nuggets pulled out the 112-110 win. While he's burned them before in the clutch, the Nuggets opted to go with Russell Westbrook instead of Michael Porter Jr. down the stretch due to him struggling throughout the game. When asked about Porter Jr. after the game, Nikola Jokic shared the harsh truth.
“If you’re not going to be engaged right now, then you’re not supposed to be playing this sport," Jokic said regarding Porter Jr.'s three points in 26 minutes of action in the win.
While Porter Jr. didn't perform for the Nuggets in the first playoff game, it wasn't a representation of how he did in the regular season. He finished the year averaging 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and shooting 50.4% from the field. However, interim head coach David Adelman made the decision to roll with Westbrook late, which proved to be the right call.
Currently in the third year of his five-year, $179 million contract, the Nuggets will need Porter Jr. to bounce back if they want to pull away with the series win against the Clippers. Game 2 is set for Monday at 10:00 p.m. EST in Denver.
Related Articles
Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Clippers Game 1
Nuggets Coach Shares Struggles Of Dealing With James Harden