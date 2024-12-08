Aaron Gordon's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Hawks
There is no way around it, the Denver Nuggets need to win against the Atlanta Hawks tonight. A loss tonight would put the Nuggets at a very frustrating 11-11 record. Unfortunately, they're facing a Hawks team that's won six games straight. What's even more unfortunate, is that the Nuggets are going to be shorthanded.
While the Nuggets will have Nikola Jokic available, they're going to be down Jamal Murray against Atlanta. The team has another major starter listed on the injury report against the Hawks as well.
The Denver Nuggets have listed Aaron Gordon as questionable against the Hawks due to a right calf strain. Gordon just missed the team's latest game against the Washington Wizards last night; he's already missed 11 games for the Nuggets this season.
Through 10 games this season, Gordon has averaged 15.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 55/53/78 shooting from the field. Gordon's contributions to the Nuggets go far beyond what the box score shows. He's able to guard multiple positions, can spread the floor, and can be an alley-oop threat as a cutter. Without Gordon, the Nuggets' offense is much more linear and far less layered. If he doesn't play tonight, it's going to be very hard for the Nuggets to defeat the Atlanta Hawks, especially with Dyson Daniels' recent play.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 6:00 p.m. EST tonight.
