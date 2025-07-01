Aaron Gordon's Reaction To Nuggets Signing Ex-NBA Champion Guard
The Denver Nuggets took the NBA Champions, Oklahoma City Thunder, to seven games, but weren't able to get the job done in an underwhelming Game 7 performance. Heading into the offseason, Nikola Jokic made it clear during a press conference that the team needed more depth, and so far, the Nuggets have worked toward that.
Denver made news with a blockbuster trade, landing Cam Johnson from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. and a future first-round pick. In addition, the Nuggets made another move, signing a former member of their 2023 NBA Championship team, sparking a reaction from star forward Aaron Gordon.
"😤," Gordon shared on his Instagram story to a post of Bruce Brown signing a one-year deal to return to the Denver Nuggets. Brown, a crucial member of that 2023 NBA Championship team as a key reserve, was a fan favorite during his time in Denver.
After winning the Finals, Brown was lured away by a massive payday, accepting a two-year, $45 million contract with the Indiana Pacers. He went on to be traded to the Toronto Raptors in the Pascal Siakam trade, then traded again to the New Orleans Pelicans in the Brandon Ingram deal. Now, he's back in Denver playing for a team where he had his best success.
Given the rumors around Russell Westbrook and the addition of Brown, Westbrook's return seems more unlikely now. Regardless, Brown now joins a Denver bench unit that will face significant pressure to produce next season after how the postseason played out..
