Anthony Edwards Makes Strong Statement After Timberwolves Beat Nuggets
The Minnesota Timberwolves improved to 3-2 on the NBA season with their win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. This was a very exciting back-and-forth game that came down to the final possession.
Leading by as many as 16 points, Minnesota surrendered their lead before going on a late run in the fourth quarter to escape with a win. Minnesota was led by star guard Anthony Edwards who finished with 29 points, several of which came in the game’s biggest possessions down the stretch.
Speaking on the broadcast after the game, Edwards made a strong statement on this rivalry between Minnesota and Denver.
“They know when they see us they don’t like us, and I’m pretty sure they know we don’t like them,” Edwards said. “You seen the little brawl in between timeouts. It’s always a great game. I love going against those guys. Plus they got the best player in the league, so I look forward to it.”
Edwards was seemingly referencing a moment between Rudy Gobert and Christian Braun that resulted in double technical fouls after the Nuggets guard elevated for a poster dunk over the four-time Defensive Player of the Year.
The two players got into it momentarily, but the scuffle was quickly broken up.
Also showing respect to Nikola Jokic, Edwards called the three-time MVP the best player in the NBA. Jokic has certainly played that way to start the season, adding 26 points, 13 assists, and nine rebounds in the loss to Minnesota.
As Edwards mentioned, these two teams always play great games, and did so again in this one.
