Anthony Edwards' Status for Nuggets vs Timberwolves
The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves face off tonight at 8:00 pm EST in a rematch of last season's Western Conference Semifinals, which many believed was the real Western Conference Finals matchup.
With tonight being the second night of a back-to-back for the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Wolves head coach has elected to play it safe and have his young squad starting tonight. We will need to wait a little longer to see the heavy hitters of both teams square off in another epic showdown.
Star guard Anthony Edwards is out, with Finch opting to rest his best player.
You can expect to see: Robert Dillingham, PJ Dozier, Terrence Shannon Jr, Josh Minott, and Luka Garza when the buzzer sounds off for opening tipoff tonight in Minnesota. With each one of these young stars looking to make a name for themselves, you should expect to see a little more effort and energy coming from them.
As it currently stands the Minnesota Timberwolves are sitting at 2-4 in the preseason and are looking to make it 3-4 against their newfound rivals, the Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are looking to tally their first win of the preseason against the Timberwolves.
Edwards is one of the best players in the NBA and is getting a night of before the season begins.
