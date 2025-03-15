Austin Reaves Makes Lakers History Against Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the hottest teams after the All-Star break, going on an eight-game winning streak after starting after losing the first two out of the break. However, injuries have put them in a rough spot with both LeBron James and Luka Doncic out for their Friday night contest against the Denver Nuggets.
Alongside other key players ruled out, the Lakers were expected to rely heavily on the play of Austin Reaves against the Nuggets to carry the load offensively. Currently having a career-best season, Reaves' first half performance was more than enough to keep the Lakers competitve.
Reaves recorded 22 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds at the half for the Lakers as they trailed Denver 71-67. With his stat line, Reaves became the first Lakers player to have 20+ points, 10+ assists, and five plus rebounds in a single half.
Additionally, he joined Kobe Bryant as the only other Laker to have 20+ points and 10+ assists in a half. After going undrafted, Reaves has now emerged into one of the best third options in the NBA, as he averaged 22.0 points per game in February.
If the Lakers can get healthy come playoff time, the play of Reaves could be a major X factor in how far they'll be able to go. Regardless, a solo performance from Reaves against a good Nuggets team is encouraging.
