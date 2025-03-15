Inside The Nuggets

Austin Reaves Makes Lakers History Against Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves makes franchise history versus Denver Nuggets

Liam Willerup

Mar 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) reacts in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) reacts in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the hottest teams after the All-Star break, going on an eight-game winning streak after starting after losing the first two out of the break. However, injuries have put them in a rough spot with both LeBron James and Luka Doncic out for their Friday night contest against the Denver Nuggets.

Alongside other key players ruled out, the Lakers were expected to rely heavily on the play of Austin Reaves against the Nuggets to carry the load offensively. Currently having a career-best season, Reaves' first half performance was more than enough to keep the Lakers competitve.

Reaves recorded 22 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds at the half for the Lakers as they trailed Denver 71-67. With his stat line, Reaves became the first Lakers player to have 20+ points, 10+ assists, and five plus rebounds in a single half.

Additionally, he joined Kobe Bryant as the only other Laker to have 20+ points and 10+ assists in a half. After going undrafted, Reaves has now emerged into one of the best third options in the NBA, as he averaged 22.0 points per game in February.

If the Lakers can get healthy come playoff time, the play of Reaves could be a major X factor in how far they'll be able to go. Regardless, a solo performance from Reaves against a good Nuggets team is encouraging.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News