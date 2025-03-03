Boston Celtics Make Roster Move After Nuggets Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Boston Celtics swept the Denver Nuggets in their 2024-25 regular season series.
After the game, the Celtics surprised teams by waiving their 2024 second-round pick Anton Watson. It seemed like Boston made the move in order to sign another player, and that looks to be exactly what the Celtics did.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Celtics are signing forward Miles Norris to a two-way NBA deal out of the Memphis Hustle G League team.
Via @ShamsCharania: "The Boston Celtics are signing forward Miles Norris to a two-way NBA deal out of the NBA G League's Memphis Hustle, agents Mike Silverman and Troy Payne of Equity Basketball tell ESPN. Norris has averaged 17.1 points and 5 rebounds in G League."
Norris was already seen in the Celtics' training facility, looking excited to be at his "new home" in Boston.
It'll be interesting to see if and how the Celtics use Norris, considering that they didn't use Watson at all. If anything, the Nuggets looked like the team that needed to make a move after the game. Denver's bench depth completely failed them in Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics.
If the Nuggets and Celtics were to face off again this season, it'll have to be in the NBA Finals. Some may think that will be the potential matchup in the 2025 NBA Finals.
